Two men charged in fatal January northside La Crosse shooting

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Arrest warrants are issued for two men charged with the fatal shooting of a man on the northside of La Crosse in January.
The warrants and charges were filed on March 4 in La Crosse County Circuit Court for Nelson D. Brown, 25, of Rockford, Illinois, and Karvel T. Freeman, 35, of Madison.
Both men are charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide-Party to the Crime and 2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety-Party To The Crime.
Brown faces additional charges of Possesson of a Firearm by Outstate Felon as a repeater and Felony Bail Jumping-Weapons as a repeater.
The criminal complaint said that on early on the monring of Saturday, January 8, a La Crosse Police officer was heading north on the the 700 block of Rose Street when he heard what he believed to be possible gunfire. He saw a vehicle driving away from by The Verse bar at 719 Rose St. as well as people running from the scene.
The officer then heard screams that someone had been shot. He called for an ambulance and eventually found a person later identified as the victim Ernest Knox with a gunshot wound to his chest. Although the officers and first responders began life saving measures and got Knox to the hospital, he passed away about an hour after the shooting.
As investigators began to gather evidence at the scene, they found a wallet belonging to Karvel Freeman.
Witnesses said that a number of people were in an apartment upstairs above the bar and that Freeman and Brown were upset. They said that Knox was trying to calm things down. As the three were coming downstairs, a witness said that Freeman touched Brown, which he interpreted as a signal to shoot Knox. He then saw Brown pull out a gun and shoot Knox from 3-4 feet.
More shots were eventually fired and the men ran to a vehicle and drove off according to a witness.
Neither man is in custody at this time.
La Crosse Police said both Freeman and Brown are considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on their location is asked to contact the La Crosse Police Department at 608-782-7575. Tips can anonymously be provided to the La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-TIPS (8477) or online at www.lacrossecrimestoppers.com. People can also download the Crime Stoppers App “P3” to submit a tip via phone.