Two Michigan men arrested after two-county chase

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WXOW) - Two men from Michigan are facing charges stemming from the theft of a vehicle and ensuing chase by authorities in two counties.
The incident began on December 8 according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office. Around 9:45 p.m., they received a report of a suspicious vehicle in the driveway of a residence in the Town of Garfield. The vehicle turned out to be stolen from Minnesota. The two suspects with the vehicle fled before deputies arrived.
A short time later, a nearby homeowner reported that the pair was trying to steal her vehicle. They took off in the vehicle but were soon tracked down by deputies.
A high-speed chase began which led into Osseo in Trempealeau County before the vehicle was stopped. Both men were taken into custody.
The driver was identified as Trenton Harris, 22 of Mount Pleasant, Michigan. Investigation showed that he had an active felony warrant in Michigan. He was booked into the Jackson County Jail and later charged with operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent and fleeing. He received a $2,500 cash bond at a Tuesday court appearance.
The passenger, Isaiah Harris, 18, also of Mount Pleasant, was held on charges of party to the crime of operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent. He was given a $500 cash bond during a court appearance on Tuesday.
Both are scheduled to return to court on December 19.