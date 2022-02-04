Two-minute curling tutorial

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - As the U.S. Men's Curling Team looks to repeat its improbable gold medal win at the Winter Olympics, here's a crash course on the basics to better to follow along.
News 19's resident curling enthusiast, Dustin Luecke, shows some basic terms and vocabulary in this two-minute video.
Anyone interested in giving the sport a try can visit the La Crosse Curling Club's website. There, the club also has plans and donation information on the effort to build a dedicated curling facility at Veterans Freedom Park.