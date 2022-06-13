Two motorcyclists crash after fleeing from Sparta police officer

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - Two motorcyclists are recovering from injuries after crashing after fleeing from a Sparta Police officer early Sunday morning.
According to a release from the department, the incident began just after 1 a.m. when the officer saw the motorcyclists commit what he believed were several moving violations.
Instead of pulling over, the motorcyclists sped off at a high rate of speed southbound on North Black River St./Hwy. 27. The officer didn't pursue due to safety concerns for the cyclists and other drivers in the vicinity.
About a minute later, there was a call to 9-1-1 about two motorcycles crashing at the roundabout at S. Black River St. and River Rd. Responding officers found that the two fleeing motorcycles had crashed.
Both motorcyclists were taken by ambulance to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse for minor injuries.
Police said speed, alcohol, and unfamiliarity with the area are suspected factors in the incident.