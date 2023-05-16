Two new deans named at Viterbo University

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Two current faculty members at Viterbo University are named as new deans on Tuesday.
The university said that Megan Smith is the new dean of the College of Nursing and Health while Michael Alfieri takes over as dean of the College of Engineering, Letters, and Sciences.
Both have served several roles at the university including department chairs and interim deans.
Smith began at Viterbo as a nursing faculty member in 2013. Her academic background includes a PhD from the University of Nevada.
Alfieri started at the university in 2004 as a biology professor. He, too, has a PhD, from the University of Louisville, among his academic credits.
“Both candidates have demonstrated excellence, compassion, and commitment to serving Viterbo and I couldn’t be more pleased to serve alongside them as part of the academic leadership team,” said Tonya Wagner, Viterbo vice president for academic affairs and institutional effectiveness in a statement announcing the new deans.