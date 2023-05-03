 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...
Wisconsin...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Allamakee, Vernon,
Crawford and Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and
Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Allamakee, Clayton, Grant
and Crawford Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting La Crosse, Vernon and
Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Buffalo, Winona and
Trempealeau Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued late this afternoon or early
evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 13.5 feet, Water goes over the road in the 600 block
of Shore Acres Road. Many La Crosse River Marsh trails are under
water.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:15 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 13.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:15 AM CDT Wednesday was 13.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Sunday night.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Two people connected to Rockland gun store burglary make court appearances

  • Updated
  • 0
Gavel

Two people arrested who are connected to a break-in at a Rockland gun store appear in La Crosse County Circuit Court on Wednesday.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Two people arrested who are connected to a break-in at a Rockland gun store appear in La Crosse County Circuit Court on Wednesday. 

One of the people, Robert Benson, Jr., was charged with burglary and theft of a firearm. Authorities said he is one of three people who broke into the Smoking Gun store in Rockland on April 25. 41 guns were taken in the burglary. Some of the weapons have since been recovered by authorities.

Robert Benson Jr-mugshot 050223.jpg

He was held on a $5,000 cash bond following his appearance. 

The other two involved in the burglary, Mackey Drake, Jr. is in jail in La Crosse, while Nehemiah Sample is jailed in Arkansas where he was arrested last weekend. 

Also in court on Wednesday was Autumn Sample. She is facing charges of receiving stolen property and aiding a felon. 

Autumn Sample-mug shot 050223.jpg

The criminal complaint said she helped her brother Nehemiah elude authorities after they tried to arrest him after the burglary. Authorities also found one of the stolen weapons in her belongings when they searched her residence. 

Sample is in custody on a $5,000 cash bond. 

