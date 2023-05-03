Two people connected to Rockland gun store burglary make court appearances

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Two people arrested who are connected to a break-in at a Rockland gun store appear in La Crosse County Circuit Court on Wednesday.
One of the people, Robert Benson, Jr., was charged with burglary and theft of a firearm. Authorities said he is one of three people who broke into the Smoking Gun store in Rockland on April 25. 41 guns were taken in the burglary. Some of the weapons have since been recovered by authorities.
He was held on a $5,000 cash bond following his appearance.
The other two involved in the burglary, Mackey Drake, Jr. is in jail in La Crosse, while Nehemiah Sample is jailed in Arkansas where he was arrested last weekend.
Also in court on Wednesday was Autumn Sample. She is facing charges of receiving stolen property and aiding a felon.
The criminal complaint said she helped her brother Nehemiah elude authorities after they tried to arrest him after the burglary. Authorities also found one of the stolen weapons in her belongings when they searched her residence.
Sample is in custody on a $5,000 cash bond.