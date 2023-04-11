Two people, two dogs rescued from Winona lookout

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - A successful rescue of two people and two dogs that became stuck by a popular lookout over Winona.
At around 12:30 p.m. Winona Police and the Winona Fire Department were called to the Garvin Heights lookout.
Two people who had tried to rescue two dogs that went over the lookout became stuck and couldn't get back to the top.
Rescuers roped up and were able to bring both people and dogs back without major injuries.
The photos with this story are from the Winona Police Department's Facebook page.