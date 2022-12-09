Two Trempealeau Co. men sentenced on federal drug charges

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - Two men from Trempealeau County are sentenced to federal prison in a drugs for guns conspiracy.
Cristian Andre Vazquez-Velez, 23, of Independence, and Michael Carmenatty-Justiniano, 41, of Galesville, were sentenced in federal court in Madison on Friday according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in a statement.
It said that both men were part of a group that law enforcement said distributed cocaine at a barbershop and taverns in Arcadia. Four men, the investigation discovered, received cocaine from a supplier in Puerto Rico. In return, the men would send money and guns back to the supplier.
Searches of two parcels by federal mail inspectors to people connected with the case found a half-kilo of cocaine in one arriving from Puerto Rico and two Glock semi-automatic pistols in a parcel being sent there.
Vazquez was arrested in July 2021 at a residence in Independence. Carmenaty was apprehended a short time later.
In their sentencing, Vazquez received 96 months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute cocaine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense.
Carmenatty was sentenced to 36 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute cocaine.
Two others involved in the case were sentenced earlier this year. Mark Castro got ten years in prison and Karlett Salazar received five years behind bars for their role in the conspiracy and distribution of drugs.
Besides federal law enforcement agencies participating in the investigation, the Trempealeau and Winona County Sheriffs Offices, Arcadia Police, and Independence Police took part in the case.