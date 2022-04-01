Tyler Jacob returns home safe but works to bring his family to the U.S.

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) -- Once detained by Russian forces as he tried to leave Ukraine, Tyler Jacob returned home safe Wednesday but is working to bring his wife and daughter to the U.S..
Jacob moved to Ukraine last year to be with his now wife and daughter and taught English before being boarding a bus to leave the country when Russia invaded.
Spending nearly two weeks detained by Russian forces, Jacob was unaware that back home in Winona his family, friends and community worked together to free him.
"I didn't know they had the U.S. Embassy in Moscow involved, I didn't know [State Representative] Amy Klobuchar was involved," Jacob said. "I know that all of them helped."
Once released, Jacob was reunited with his wife and daughter and could only give "each other a giant hug and stare at each other."
To get back to the U.S. he travelled from Moscow, where he said he was almost detained again for not having a visa, through Istanbul, London, Chicago and finally to La Crosse.
"Once I felt the plane lift off the ground, my heart just, I felt the tension fade away," Jacob said.
His mother, Tina Hauser, was unaware that he was in the area when he surprised her and his stepfather.
But the work still continues to bring his wife and daughter to the states.
"I'm still thinking about my wife and daughter," Jacob said. "It doesn't feel like home completely because where they are is my home."
He's hoping to be reunited with them by June where they have plans to move to Florida.