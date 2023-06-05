 Skip to main content
U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary visiting Tomah VA

  Updated
  • 0
Mcdonough and Van Orden.jpg
Secretary Denis McDonoug visits VA.jpg

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) -- Monday afternoon, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough visited the Tomah VA Medical Center

McDonough was joined by Representative Derrick Van Orden (R-WI 3rd Congressional District) and a representative from Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI).

They toured the facility to talk about the benefits available to veterans, including the PACT Act, the VA's new Women's Center of Excellence and the investigation into denied benefits due to cases of misdiagnosis.

Tomah VA.jpg

According to McDonough, after learning of veterans' concerns over Dr. Lanska's Compensation and Pension (C&P) Exams, they launched a review of every exam done by the healthcare provider at the Tomah VA.

McDonough said the VA is proactively reaching out to the veterans impacted to make sure they receive the care and benefits they have earned and deserved. 

"We will make sure that any veteran who got a C&P exam from Dr. Lanska and was denied access to benefits has their case reviewed and reconsidered without compromising the effective date or having to refile a claim," McDonough said. 

As the investigation is ongoing, Van Orden said something needs to be done across the board. 

US VA SECRETARY VISITS TOMAH.jpg

"The issue is the number was so large with this individual healthcare provider. That really tells me that this is a systemic issue. First and foremost, I'm going to be very clear that veterans here at Tomah are going to be made whole," Van Orden said. "Then let's look at the entire enterprise."

McDonough also said this is a top priority and they will stay on top of it. 

Dr. Lanska is no longer working at the VA, according to McDonough, though he didn't say whether she was fired. 

Veterans can voice their concerns or be considered for a re-examination at the hotline number (608)372-3971, ext. 64775. 

