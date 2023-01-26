U.S. Justice Department uncovers scheme to sell fraudulent nursing degree credentials

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- The United States Justice Department reported they have uncovered a scheme of a crime ring the sold fraudulent nursing degree credentials.
Officials said the forged nursing diplomas and transcripts were sold from former accredited programs, and the false credentials amounted to over 7,600 distributed.
Chief Nursing Officer at Gundersen Health System Andrea Hauser said they ensure all incoming nurses are from accredited programs.
"We have an excellent recruiting department that are staffed with recruiters that are nurses. They look at licenser and they also look to see where a new nurse has come from so they look at the accreditation," Hauser said.
Defendants in the alleged scheme face a maximum of 20 years in jail if they are convicted.