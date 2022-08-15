U.S. Senate Candidate Mandela Barnes makes stop in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Democratic Candidate for U.S. Senate, and current Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes made a few stops in the La Crosse area on Monday as part of his 'Working for Wisconsin' Tour.
Barnes fist stopped at a dairy farm in Stoddard where he and Senator Tammy Baldwin toured the farm and talked to local farmers.
Barnes then made a stop in downtown La Crosse, talking with supporters and hearing what is important to them.
We asked to speak with Barnes and Baldwin while at the farm, but they declined to take any questions.