U.S. Senate candidate Sarah Godlewski visits French Island to discuss water safety issues

TOWN OF CAMPBELL, Wis. (WXOW) - Wisconsin State Treasurer and democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Sarah Godlewski stopped in French Island on Monday afternoon.
The visit was part of Godlewski's statewide tour to visit communities impacted by unsafe drinking water. Godlewski spoke with Town of Campbell residents that have been impacted by PFAS contamination.
"If you don't have clean access to drinking water, what do you have access to? It's critical to life," Godlewski said. "So, to me, access to clean drinking water is a human right and we have to prioritize it.
"It has continued to be an afterthought in the U.S. senate," Godlewski continued. "And I think we have to look at as a top priority. We are a fresh water state and we've got to protect that."
Godlewski also released a new policy plan on Monday called "Make Wisconsin's Water Safe". She said this is a federal issue and not a state issue.
"After the April 12th hearing that we just saw with the Waukesha issue this is a federal issue, because what Wisconsin was saying is we are not going to lead when it comes to water quality," Godlewski said.
Godlewski's next stop is in Superior to discuss ways to keep The Great Lakes clean.