U.S. Senator Tina Smith tours La Crescent to learn about sustainability efforts

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) -- U.S. Senator Tina Smith (DFL-Minn.) met with Mayor Mike Poellinger and city leaders to learn about the city's sustainability efforts and quality of life.
While walking through downtown La Crescent, Smith learned about the pedestrian bike bridge under construction and possible future projects that may expand downtown La Crescent.
"There is so much innovation and creativity happening here," Smith said. "I came today to understand what their leadership looks like when it comes to sustainability. I heard how they're working with the private sector and with state and federal partners to make the city more sustainable."
La Crescent is a part of the GreenStep City Program. The program is a public-private partnership that challenges towns to save on costs and energy while helping meet quality of life goals.
Smith said she learned how La Crescent is working to lower carbon emissions while reducing costs for residents.
"Pursuing these sustainability goals to lower costs and reduce pollution is not something that's just happening in big cities," Smith said. "It's happening in small towns and rural places everywhere."
Smith said she plans on taking what she learned in La Crescent to other communities across the state.