Ukrainian refugees settling into La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - As war continues in Ukraine, a handful of their residents have made their way to the Coulee Region.
Two families arrived in November. They consist of a family of four as well as a mother and daughter tandem. Others came after being sponsored by individuals in the area. They are on humanitarian parole and are allowed to stay a maximum of two years.
Aided by the La Crosse Welcome Circle, the group managed to get housing and put their three combined children in school. The adults also attend English classes at Western Technical College.
They said moving to America was simple for them compared to the hardships the last year has been for their fellow Ukrainians.
"It was something new to me, but regardless of that, I enjoyed it," Serhii Teplytskyi said through a translator. "It was relatively easy to come to the United States with the documents and everything that we had. We didn't have issues with that part."
All of them still have family back in Europe, but there's a sigh of relief by them knowing they are worry free in Wisconsin.
"As we moved here, my husband actually was happier that we left," Hannah Shyian said through a translator. "It gave him power to fight even harder because now he knows that we're safe. We talk almost every single day. We hope that it will all be over very soon."
The adults are currently seeking jobs but have hit a few snags that the La Crosse Welcome Circle and other organizations are hoping to resolve soon.
“Some of the hold back from getting a job is language but that’s coming along," Heidi Blanke said. "Some of the holdup was getting social security numbers but we’re getting that process going. They’re very anxious to be able to be employed here and to be self-sufficient.”
They hope to work in roles similar to what they did back in their home country. Shyian has a culinary degree while Teplytskyi worked in construction and his wife hopes to make use of her decorative baking skills by opening a coffee shop. She added that it helps keep her mind at ease.
“It also gives you the opportunity to not think about what happened in their country right now," Olha Teplytskyi said through a translator. "It is a psychological escape almost. Putting something in art that bring only joy to others once it’s created. It is also a very healing process for sure.”
The translations were done by Serhii Teplytskyi's sister Oleana, who has been in the area for close to a decade.
Another refugee sponsored by an area couple, Tetiana Lukash, translated English in Ukraine before fleeing to the United States. Her husband and stepson are still in Ukraine. She says that she's considering staying in America beyond the two-year limit because of the warm reception she's felt.
“You guys are really lucky to be living here," Lukash said. "Everything works. Every governmental program. Everything works and people are really amazing. We get so much help. Just can’t believe it. I have only good impressions.”
The children are currently attending school. The youngest is four years old while the oldest is a freshman at Central High.
The refugees have relied on donations to help cover living expenses. Click here for more information on how to contribute.