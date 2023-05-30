Ultralight crash leaves Gays Mills man with life-threatening injuries

GAYS MILLS, Wis. (WXOW) - A Gays Mills man suffers life-threatening injuries when the ultralight plane he was piloting crashed Friday evening.
The Crawford County Sheriff's Office said that Gary Tainter, 75, was flying the aircraft near his home around 8 p.m.
The plane went down in a pasture off of O'Neil Road in the Town of Utica.
Tainter was airlifted from the scene by GundersenAir.
The cause of the crash isn't known according to the sheriff's office. The crash left the aircraft severely damaged they said.
The FAA was notified of the crash.
