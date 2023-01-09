Unanimous decision selects Klekamp as County Administrator

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse County Board of Supervisors met Thursday night to decide on the future of its top leadership role.
During a closed session, the board interviewed current Interim Administrator, Jane Klekamp. She was one of three finalists for the permanent position.
The board then voted to offer Klekamp the job.
"This was a unanimous decision," said Monica Kruse, the County Board Chairperson. "We have been somewhat divided on this question, but tonight everybody came together and everybody voted to offer the contract to Jane, so that was very gratifying to me."
Before Klekamp can officially assume the role, Kruse said the board will work out the details of the contract and make a formal appointment in the next meeting of the Executive Committee on Wednesday.