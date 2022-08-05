Unique bobblehead honors Butler's legendary leap

(WXOW) - A former Packers great, finally headed to the Hall of Fame, is already immortalized in another distinguished hall.
The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame & Museum in Milwaukee unveiling Friday a limited-edition LeRoy Butler bobblehead featuring the Green Bay legend performing his iconic Lambeau Leap.
As a tribute to the touchdown celebration pioneer, not only does the figure's head bobble, so too does the entire body perched on the green and gold wall base.
Only 2,022 numbered collectibles are being produced. They can be purchased for $36 on the Bobblehead Hall's store page.