United Fund for the Arts and Humanities halfway to campaign goal

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The United Fund for the Arts and Humanities (UFAH) have announced that they have officially surpassed the halfway point for their 2023 annual campaign goal.
UFAH is an organization dedicated to providing funding for a dozen area arts and humanity organizations. Those organizations include:
- Coulee Chordsmen
- Great River Festival of Arts
- Heider Center for the Arts
- La Crosse Area Youth Symphony Orchestra
- La Crosse BoyChoir
- La Crosse Chamber Chorale
- La Crosse Community Theatre
- La Crosse County Historical Society
- La Crosse Girlchoir
- La Crosse Symphony Orchestra
- Mississippi Valley Archaeology Center
- Pump House Regional Arts Center
This year UFAH set a goal to raise $140,000 dollars for their 2023 campaign. They have recently announced that they are now over $73,000.
Dominique Luecke, co-chair of UFAH, says that providing funds for these groups has a big impact on the local economy.
"It's huge for tourism. It's bringing people in. People are spending money on not only the events themselves but they're going out to dinner, getting drinks, dessert, going shopping for a new outfit, staying at the hotels, and buying gas at one of our Kwik Trips. So it does have a huge impact."
Her husband, WXOW's Dustin Luecke, is the other co-chair of the campaign.
To find out more about the United Fund for the Arts and Humanities and what they do, you can go to UFAH.org.