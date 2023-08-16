United Way Compass Now survey needs community input

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Coulee Region residents can offer their opinion on what they believe are important community and health needs.
From now until the end of August, Great Rivers United Way is conducting a needs assessment called Compass Now.
The Compass survey will be used to help determine and address health concerns area residents and their families may be experiencing.
"The point is to have your voice heard,” said Liz Evans, Community Impact Director for Great Rivers United Way. “You know, everybody has a stake in their community and we really want to hear from everyone on what you think and how your life is going."
The survey is conducted every three years and is used by area hospitals, health departments, and other organizations to develop programs and policies to tackle local healthcare concerns.
In order to collect accurate data responses that represent the entire population of the Coulee Region, the United Way is asking community members for more engagement.
"The more people we hear from the better,” said Evans. “We really want our survey to represent the whole community. So, we need to hear diverse voices from all different folks."
The anonymous, online survey guides community efforts and funding to improve and address issues in the Coulee region.
Those interested in completing the survey can do so by visiting www.compassnow.org. The survey takes about 15 minutes to complete.