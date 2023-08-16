 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

United Way Compass Now survey needs community input

  • Updated
  • 0

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Coulee Region residents can offer their opinion on what they believe are important community and health needs. 

From now until the end of August, Great Rivers United Way is conducting a needs assessment called Compass Now. 

The Compass survey will be used to help determine and address health concerns area residents and their families may be experiencing. 

"The point is to have your voice heard,” said Liz Evans, Community Impact Director for Great Rivers United Way. “You know, everybody has a stake in their community and we really want to hear from everyone on what you think and how your life is going."

your voice matters.jpg

The survey is conducted every three years and is used by area hospitals, health departments, and other organizations to develop programs and policies to tackle local healthcare concerns. 

In order to collect accurate data responses that represent the entire population of the Coulee Region, the United Way is asking community members for more engagement. 

"The more people we hear from the better,” said Evans. “We really want our survey to represent the whole community. So, we need to hear diverse voices from all different folks."

The anonymous, online survey guides community efforts and funding to improve and address issues in the Coulee region. 

Those interested in completing the survey can do so by visiting www.compassnow.org. The survey takes about 15 minutes to complete. 

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Watch more on WXOW wherever you are 

There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! Enjoy livestreaming newscasts or replays of our latest news along with some of our signature content such as the Jefferson Awards plus the latest weather and local sports. 

Find WXOW on Roku here or by searching for WXOW in the Roku Channel Store.

Find WXOW for Fire TV here or searching for WXOW in the Amazon App Store. 

Add the WXOW app for Apple TV through the Apple App Store. 

Use this link to find out more about all the WXOW apps available. 

Tags

Recommended for you