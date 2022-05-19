 Skip to main content
Great Rivers United Way grants to address youth mental health

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW) - Great Rivers United Way gave out nearly $130,000 Thursday at the Boys & Girls Club in Holmen to a handful of organizations who tackle the mental health crisis affecting youth in the area.

The BGC as well as the Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and more were presented with checks to help continue their efforts in assisting those in need. 

United Way Executive Director Mary Kay Wolf says the community plays a large role in gathering funds as well as deciding where it goes.

"We go to the communities and we ask for funding for the ability to donate or to allocate funds that goes to the biggest needs, Wolf said. "Our Compass Net report has definitely shown that the biggest need in our community is mental health."

The funding campaign from United Way runs from July until January.

