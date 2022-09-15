United We Rock kicks off Great Rivers United Way's annual campaign

LA CROSSE, (WXOW) -- Great Rivers United Way (GRUW) kicked off its 2022-2023 campaign fundraising season with the free United We Rock concert at the Copeland Park and Events Center.
The first 100 people through the gate wearing any "Live United" shirt received a free drink and the first 250 people took home swag bags.
Performing at the concert were Tom Conrad, followed by Tugg and headlining the concert was The Remainders.
The Remainders lead-singer this season's GRUW Campaign Co-Chair Andrew Temte said the free family friendly concert was a great way to learn about the organization's philanthropic ventures.
"To think of it as work or drudgery or anything like that - just throw all that away," Temte said. "This is just a way for us along with our friends Tugg and Tom Conrad to share our gifts with the community and raise some money for some awesome causes."
The money raised in the annual campaign benefits GRUW's non-profit partners.
"The annual fundraising campaign is something we do every year," GRUW's Development Director Katie Sparks said. "We're fundraising the entire year-round, kicking off in the fall and those funds help support 51 non-profit programs and seven counties surrounding La Crosse."