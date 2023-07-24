Universally accessible treehouse project underway in Chad Erickson Memorial Park

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) – Chad Erickson Memorial Park will soon feature a new recreation area for children.
The park will feature a new treehouse through a partnership between various La Crosse entities. This treehouse is different than a traditional treehouse being slightly elevated and made completely out of trees.
Jed Olson, Executive Director of Outdoor Recreation Alliance said that the goal of the recreation area is to allow people to get out in nature for neat experiences.
“We want to be able to bring kids and adults,” Olson said. “Everyone loves to play so we want to bring everyone out into the woods to let them see and hear the birds like we can hear today. We want to let them feel like they are inside the trees and not on some sterile sidewalk in some other park.”
Olson expressed that the planning for this treehouse has been going on for quite some time.
“This has been in vision for seven, eight, nine years what could we do that would really be off the charts for kids in the woods, but the key is that we wanted to make sure that everything was available and accessible for all kids no matter physical accessibility,” he said.
The project has undergone many preliminary steps before its construction.
“This all total is about 300,000 dollar project,” Olson said. “There’s a lot of engineering that has to go in. Obviously, you see that these are not the structures or the pieces of wood that you can go buy at Menards. We need to make sure that there is engineering work that goes in here. Planning, design and then managing this project from the idea through the design out to construction.”
The finished project is slated to be done by the time school begins in September and will represent a pirate ship.
“It felt like a really cool idea to the planning team,” Jillian Olson, Operations Director of Outdoor Recreation Alliance said. We have a really pretty pond here and one of our members likes to joke that a pirate ship got washed up out of the flood zone and landed in a tree.”