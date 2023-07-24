 Skip to main content
BREAKING:

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM MONDAY TO NOON CDT
TUESDAY FOR ALL BUT FAR SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory FOR Particulates...in effect from 7 AM Monday to
noon CDT Tuesday.

Due to smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada, the air
quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
level. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children
should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

This Air Quality Advisory includes all of the counties in Wisconsin
with the exception of 5 counties in far southwest Wisconsin. In our
area, Crawford, Grant, and Richland counties are not included in the
advisory.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Universally accessible treehouse project underway in Chad Erickson Memorial Park

  • Updated
  • 0

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) – Chad Erickson Memorial Park will soon feature a new recreation area for children.

Tree house

The park will feature a new treehouse through a partnership between various La Crosse entities. This treehouse is different than a traditional treehouse being slightly elevated and made completely out of trees.

pic 2

Jed Olson, Executive Director of Outdoor Recreation Alliance said that the goal of the recreation area is to allow people to get out in nature for neat experiences.

“We want to be able to bring kids and adults,” Olson said. “Everyone loves to play so we want to bring everyone out into the woods to let them see and hear the birds like we can hear today. We want to let them feel like they are inside the trees and not on some sterile sidewalk in some other park.”

Olson expressed that the planning for this treehouse has been going on for quite some time.

“This has been in vision for seven, eight, nine years what could we do that would really be off the charts for kids in the woods, but the key is that we wanted to make sure that everything was available and accessible for all kids no matter physical accessibility,” he said.

The project has undergone many preliminary steps before its construction.

“This all total is about 300,000 dollar project,” Olson said. “There’s a lot of engineering that has to go in. Obviously, you see that these are not the structures or the pieces of wood that you can go buy at Menards. We need to make sure that there is engineering work that goes in here. Planning, design and then managing this project from the idea through the design out to construction.”

pic 1

The finished project is slated to be done by the time school begins in September and will represent a pirate ship.

“It felt like a really cool idea to the planning team,” Jillian Olson, Operations Director of Outdoor Recreation Alliance said. We have a really pretty pond here and one of our members likes to joke that a pirate ship got washed up out of the flood zone and landed in a tree.”

