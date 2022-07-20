University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and Mayo Health System reach an agreement

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Mayo Clinic Health System and the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse reached an agreement to have Mayo Health Services provided full time at The Health Sciences Center on campus.
UW-L Chancellor Joe Gow said prior to the agreement the university received part time help from Mayo Health Services during the COVID-19 pandemic.
After positive feedback from students, the two parties agreed to bring Mayo Health Services to the UW-L campus.
"Up until now we were just doing all this ourselves," Gow said. "We provided great care to our students and so that's not going to change. But to have the additional resources and expertise of the folks at Mayo, will really take us to a whole other level."
Student Health Director of Mayo Clinic Health System Dr. Steve Perkins said that regardless of the insurance the student is under, they can still receive care.
"The Student Health Center is not insurance dependent the students are able to go here based on the fees that they pay through the university," Dr. Perkins said.
The Student Health Center will also provide care for mental health disorders such as anxiety and depression.
The center receives roughly 25,000 visits a year, and Gow is confident they have the resources to meet the challenges without up charging students.
"The Student Health Center will continue to be funded by student fees," Gow continued. "Those fees are not going to increase. We are really thrilled that we're getting an increase in quality without an increase in cost."