University of Wisconsin La Crosse celebrates 100 years of play

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse celebrated 100 years of rec sports bringing back former classmates and staff together for a day of fun.
The event provided activities that anyone from all ages could enjoy.
Director of Recreation Sports Jeff Keenan said this is a great way for alumni and staff to get together with their families and see a few familiar faces.
"It's a great way to have all of our student staff alumni come back," Keenan said. "They all have kids now and families now and we have lots of activities set up for them to engage with their kids and meet folks that they used to work with."
The open house also displayed vintage items from earlier years such as jerseys and team pictures.
They provided a campus tour to show how the University has grown and expanded while giving kids a chance to see where their parents attended school.