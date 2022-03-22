University of Wisconsin La Crosse receives a gold rating for military student support

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- UWL was voted one of the best military friendly schools in the country in the Military Friendly Schools survey, receiving a gold rating.
The survey took into consideration the school's student retention, graduation, job placement, loan repayment, persistence, and loan default rates while also using public data.
UWL serves about 175 veterans and 175 military family members.
"We are helping students and their families apply for their veteran education benefits," Veteran Education Benefits Coordinator jane Brannan said. "We make sure they are certifying those benefits to the VA for payment or we're arranging for the delivery. We work holistically with the different services and resources on campus as far as advising."
The university's veteran services start helping students at the beginning of their educational career and continues doing so with financial aid and educational support.
"They saved me $20,000 in out-of-state tuition fees, that would have probably accrued if I didn't know about [out-of-state Wisconsin laws]," Marine veteran and senior Beau Hodges said. "They do a great job taking care of veterans and ensure that their wellbeing is taken care of financially, spiritually and emotionally."
Hodges added that another feature for student-veterans should utilize is the veterans lounge, located in the Student Union, for studying, free printing or just building relationships with other veterans.
UWL received a silver rating in 2021-22 and a bronze in 2020-21.
The survey findings and full report will be published in the May issue of G.I Jobs magazine.