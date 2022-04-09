University of Wisconsin La Crosse students create scavenger hunt within hiking trails

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- As a part of a course curriculum, physical therapy students at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse created a scavenger hunt for the community to showcase area parks and trails.
'Take to the Park' highlights the La Crosse Park Trial, Chad Erickson Park and Pettibone Park.
The group of physical therapy students partnered with the La Crosse Parks and Recreation Department for the project.
"Part of the course's idea is to help use this class and this community project in line with a government objective that's already been established," Campbell Hofstetter said. "Ours was helping young adults, high school and middle school age kids - getting them out into the community and so our main goal is to help these kids kind of see what La Crosse has to offer within these parks."
The project features one park at a time for a week and to partake in the scavenger hunt download the free app 'Actionbound' and search the trail.
The completion of a scavenger hunt submits the user into a drawing for prizes.
