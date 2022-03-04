University of Wisconsin La Crosse to receive the AURA Award

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- The University of Wisconsin La Crosse is to receive the 2021 Campus Wide Award for Undergraduate Research Accomplishments (AURA) virtually on April 21.
The AURA Award reflects CUR's Characters of Excellence in Undergraduate Research (COEUR) and is the seventh time that the award has been given out.
The national award highlights exemplary research done at the undergraduate level and represents countless hours of faculty, student and staff research in a variety of disciplines and programs on campus.
To receive this award, campuses must "demonstrate depth and breadth in their undergraduate research initiatives and evidence of continual innovation."
When applying for the award, UW-L highlighted its leadership, outreach outside of the university, facility, success in external funding and the Eagle Apprentice Program.
"We also have programs that focus on first generation and underrepresented students," Director of UW-L Undergraduate Research and Biology Professor Scott Cooper said. "Programs that allow students to do research over the summer, do research abroad. It's a very broad and encompassing award."
Not only does the UW-L undergraduate research program focus on research but also helps students discover new opportunities and enforces areas of discipline for students.
"Before I came here, I really wanted to go into forensics," Senior Undergraduate Researcher Annie Panico said. "Doing the research 100% solidified what I wanted to do for a career and that's being in a lab setting."
This will be the third time a UW system college of this size has won the award and Cooper has hope that the AURA Award will draw more interest in UW-L's programs.