University of Wisconsin-La Crosse welcomes first year and returning students

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse (UW-L) went into its third move in day on Friday.
UW-L has over 9,000 people enrolled. It takes a team effort to get roughly a quarter of those students into the residential halls.
With the help from resident assistance, hall directors and more, first year and returning students began getting situated at the university.
First year students like Evie Jordan are looking forward to becoming an Eagle.
"I'm really excited to meet new people and explore the campus," Evie said. "I'm also really excited because I'm majoring in business and I know the business program here is really nice."
For Evie's parents Misael and Lisa Jordan, it is a bittersweet moment.
"It gets harder and harder as a parent. You want everybody in your house for the rest of your life in our case," Misael said.
But nonetheless, they're excited for what the future brings.
"We made it to that point where they can fly on their own it's sad but it's more exciting than sad just to see what they are going to do," Lisa said.
Move in activities run through Sunday September 4 including orientation activities.
Classes for UW-L begin Tuesday.