Unregistered sex offender living in Jackson County sentenced to prison

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - A man who failed to register as a sex offender when he moved from New York to Jackson County is sentenced to prison on Wednesday.
In federal court in Madison, Judge William Conley sentenced Jonathan Julian, 37, to 15 months in prison followed by ten years of supervised release for failing to register as a sex offender.
Julian was arrested on April 13 at a residence in Merrillan, a community north of Black River Falls, after his indictment earlier that month in federal court.
In 2008, Julian was convicted in federal court in New York of possession of child pornography. A requirement of the conviction was that he register as a sex offender.
Up until 2016, he had complied with the registration requirements but then stopped.
In January 2023, US Marshals got a tip that Julian moved from New York to Wisconsin.
Their investigation showed that Julian had lived in Jackson County since October 2018 but failed to follow the registration requirements.
It led to his subsequent arrest and federal charge in Wisconsin.
He'd pleaded guilty to the Wisconsin charge in June.