Upcoming showcase of local pearl button industry

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A history lesson will be available to the public on Saturday at 1 p.m.
The La Crosse Heritage Center will host a story of the pearl button industry that was thriving for around 50 years beginning around 1890.
A factory in La Crosse employed as much as 300 people at a time with wages around $900 per week in today's money.
The pearl came from freshwater mussels. Millions of tons were harvested in rivers and lakes between Muscatine, Iowa and Saint Paul.
Terry Visger will share the story on Saturday as says that the animal has not had it well during the last century.
“Freshwater mussels are the most endangered animal in the United States and probably the world," Visger said. "Therefore, knowing different things that man has done to make this decline is important. I do talk about that on Saturday.”
The Heritage Center also has a permanent display showcasing the history of pearl buttons and mussels in La Crosse.
