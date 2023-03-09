 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Snow Working Through the Area...

.Snow continues to work into the area from the southwest. Much of
northeast Iowa and parts of southeast Minnesota and southwest
Wisconsin have seen snowfall but given the warmer temperatures,
there has not been much in the way of accumulations so far.

Snow will continue to overtake the entire area and begin to
accumulate into the later afternoon and evening hours. Snowfall
totals are expected to range from 3 to 7 inches, with some
locally higher amounts possible.

Travel will become more difficult for many areas as we approach
the evening commute. Also peak snowfall rates will be this evening
which could impact any scheduled activities.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

Upcoming showcase of local pearl button industry

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A history lesson will be available to the public on Saturday at 1 p.m.

The La Crosse Heritage Center will host a story of the pearl button industry that was thriving for around 50 years beginning around 1890.

A factory in La Crosse employed as much as 300 people at a time with wages around $900 per week in today's money.

The pearl came from freshwater mussels. Millions of tons were harvested in rivers and lakes between Muscatine, Iowa and Saint Paul.

Terry Visger will share the story on Saturday as says that the animal has not had it well during the last century.

“Freshwater mussels are the most endangered animal in the United States and probably the world," Visger said. "Therefore, knowing different things that man has done to make this decline is important. I do talk about that on Saturday.”

The Heritage Center also has a permanent display showcasing the history of pearl buttons and mussels in La Crosse.

