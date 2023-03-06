 Skip to main content
UPDATE- FOUND: Vernon County Sheriff's Office looking for missing La Farge area man

  • Updated
UPDATE -- The Vernon County Sheriff's Office has sent an update saying Richard G. Hoffer has been found and is safe.

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Vernon County Sheriff's Office is looking for La Farge area man who failed to return home Sunday evening. 

They are looking for Richard G. Hoffer, 76. 

The sheriff's office said he left his residence on Maple Ridge, east of La Farge early Sunday evening around 5 pm. They said he should have returned by now. 

He is driving a gray 2015 Toyota Tundra double cab with a soft rollup bed cover with WI license plate number 205821.

Hoffer is white, male, 5 ft 9 inches, 184 lbs., with Blue eyes, Gray or Partially Gray Short hair and a full beard & mustache. He was last seen wearing stocking cap, Levi brand blue jeans, olive drab down filled Cabela’s brand jacket, LaCrosse camo boots and wrist watch with brown band.

If anyone has seen Mr. Hoffer or has information, you're asked to contact the Vernon County Sheriff's Office at 608-637-2123. 