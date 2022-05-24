Update: 18 children, 3 adults dead, 3 wounded in Texas school attack

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — An 18-year-old gunman opened fire at a Texas elementary school, killing 14 children and a teacher. Gov. Greg Abbott says the gunman is dead. It was the deadliest shooting at a U.S. grade school since the shocking attack at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, almost a decade ago. Abbott says the gunman entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde with a handgun and possibly a rifle. Officials have not revealed a motive for the shooting, but Abbott identified him as Salvador Ramos. He says Ramos he was a resident of the community about 85 miles west of San Antonio.
-----------------------------------
UPDATE (WKOW) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott says 15 are dead after a shooting at a Texas Elementary school.
Abbott made a statement during a press conference Tuesday afternoon.
Abbot said 14 students have died and so has one teacher. Abbott confirms the 18-year-old suspect is dead.
TEXAS (WKOW) — At least two children are dead following a shooting at a Texas elementary school, ABC News reports.
Staff at Uvalde Memorial Hospital told ABC News two children died of presumed gunshot wounds. The hospital received 13 children from Robb Elementary School, two of which have since been transferred to San Antonio and another is pending transfer.
The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District reported an active shooting outside of Robb Elementary School around 12:17 p.m. local time.
Uvalde Police Department reports the shooter is in custody as of 1 p.m. local time. ABC News is reporting the shooter is dead.
University Health in San Antonio, is treating two patients: a child whose condition is unknown and a 66-year-old woman in critical condition.