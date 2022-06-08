UPDATE: $1M cash bond set for man in million dollar La Crosse drug bust

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Bond was set at $1 million cash for a man arrested in a drug investigation in which La Crosse Police seized more than $1 million in real and counterfeit drugs.
Jade Justice Deeny appeared Wednesday afternoon in La Crosse County Circuit Court.
Assistant District Attorney Danielle Kranz made the request for the large bond based on the large amount of drugs found during the searches of a home and storage unit being used as a pill manufacturing lab.
"The sheer scope of Mr. Deeny's operation is mind boggling and can in no way be interpreted as for personal use," she said during her argument for a high cash bond. She also noted his access to cash gave him the potential for travel along with his previous convictions on gun and drug charges in her argument to the judge.
In his comments, Judge Todd Bjerke said he'd signed some of the search warrants in the case and said that he wouldn't be surprised if federal authorities didn't become interested in the case.
He then set bond for Deeny at $1 million cash.
Deeny is set to return to court on Friday where he's expected to be formally charged.
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse Police said that a drug investigation has netted more than $1 million in real and counterfeit drugs, guns, and money along with the arrest of one person.
The department said that on Monday, they arrested Jade Justice Deeny, 26, as part of an ongoing drug investigation.
They searched a residence at 627 Powell Street along with Deeny's vehicle. During the search, they found a lease agreement for a storage unit in his name. Another search warrant was received for the unit.
In all, police seized the following from all three locations:
- 135.13 pounds of pressed counterfeit Xanax in three different colors
- 1-pound fentanyl (located next to Xanax station and most likely used in pills)
- 1-pound counterfeit Adderall but tested positive for methamphetamine
- 25.3 grams methamphetamine pills
- 77 narcotic pills
- 250.7 grams of cocaine
- 524 grams THC wax
- 4 pounds THC candies
- 212 grams psilocybin infused chocolate
- 4 handguns (2 different high capacity magazines and 1 drum magazine with 51 rounds loaded in it)
- 1 rifle (603 rounds of .223 ammunition)
- 186 rounds 9mm, 198 rounds 45 caliber
- $5,953 dollars
- Automated pill press with professional mixer
- 385 pounds of inert materials needed to make counterfeit Xanax
- Thousands of USPS boxes ready to mail his product
Investigators found that the storage unit was being used as a pill press lab. The materials to make counterfeit Xanax and shipping boxes were found in the unit.
Police estimated the total street value of all the drugs and materials they found was $1,027,000.
They also said that Deeny is a convicted felon who has spent time in prison previously on drug and weapons charges.
Deeny is scheduled to make a court appearance Wednesday afternoon in La Crosse County Circuit Court.
He is currently in the La Crosse County Jail on multiple charges including Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place, Felon in Possession of a Firearm (multiple), and several possession with intent charges related to the delivery of drugs.
This is a developing story. As new details emerge, we will update this story.