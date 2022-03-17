UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled after child located and found safe

WESTPORT, Minn. (WXOW) - The Amber Alert for missing Robert William Ramirez is canceled.
The Pope County Sheriff's Office said the child was located and was safe. One suspect is in custody.
They said more information would be released later on Friday.
-------------------------------------
WESTPORT, Minn. (WXOW) – The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension issued an Amber Alert Thursday evening for a Pope County child they believe was abducted.
The Pope County Sheriff’s Office said two-year-old Robert William Ramirez was reported missing on Thursday morning near Westport. They said that investigators developed information during the day which leads them to believe Robert was likely kidnapped.
The BCA said at this time, there isn't any known abductor or vehicle information available.
They did provide a description of Ramirez. He is described as three feet tall weighting 28 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a long sleeve red t-shirt and black sweatpants with green stripes.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to call 911 or contact the Pope County Sheriff’s Office at 1-320-634-5411.