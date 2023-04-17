 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the Mississippi River...

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Wabasha, Goodhue and
Pepin Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Buffalo, Winona and
Trempealeau Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting La Crosse, Houston and
Vernon Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Grant, Clayton, Allamakee
and Crawford Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and
Clayton Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.


Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this afternoon after 4pm.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 15.4 feet, Lock and Dam 7 becomes inoperative.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:15 AM CDT Monday the stage was 12.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:15 AM CDT Monday was 12.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 15.3 feet early
Sunday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.3 feet on 04/20/1952.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

UPDATE: Area still affected by power outages

  • Updated
  • 0
power outages (2).jpg

UPDATE: As of 2 p.m., Xcel Energy said that there are just over 1,800 customers who remain without power. 

Outages are still occurring in areas including Holmen, the Sparta area, West Salem, and just outside of La Crosse.  

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

UPDATE: As of 11:15 a.m., approximately 3,700 customers remain without power. Xcel didn't provide a timeframe for restoring power.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The winter snowstorm that dumped more than a foot of snow in some places in the Coulee Region has led to power outages affecting several thousand people. 

Xcel Energy's outage map shows that more than 4,400 customers remained without power as of 8:30 a.m. in the La Crosse-Winona area. 

Nearly half are in the immediate La Crosse area. Approximately 750 customers are without power in the West Salem area. 

No timetable was given for the restoration of power according to the website. 

