UPDATE: Authorities: Man missing for nearly a month found 'safe and sound'

WHITEHALL, Wis. (WXOW)- The Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office said Thursday morning that an Ettrick man missing for nearly a month is found 'safe and sound.'
Last month, they had issued a missing endangered person alert for Derek Stawarz, 28, after he was last seen on June 14.
In a news release and in an updated post on the sheriff's office Facebook page on Thursday morning, they said that Stawarz was located. Other than stating he was 'safe and sound', no other details were released.
Not long after the missing person's report was filled with the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office last month, authorities recovered his vehicle along with his cell phone, wallet, and keys in Eau Claire County.