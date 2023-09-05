 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Prolonged heat. Heat index values of 95 to 103 degrees
are expected this afternoon.

* WHERE...The warmest conditions are expected along the
Mississippi River valley and its nearby tributaries over
southeast Minnesota, southwest and western Wisconsin, and
northeast Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

UPDATE: Chaseburg Post Office closed after building damaged

CHASEBURG, Wis. (WXOW) - A Chaseburg man is dead after suffering a major medical event and striking the post office.

The building is closed after the front of the building is damaged. 

Caution tape and a large piece of particle board with the words Keep Out are visible on the front of the building at 303 Depot Street.

Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson said that the building was hit by a vehicle on Saturday, September 2 around 1:30 p.m. by a man who suffered a major medical event while behind the wheel.

Sheriff Torgerson said that Charles William Oldenburg, 67, of Chaseburg struck the building head-on. 

Although life saving measures were performed, Oldenburg was pronounced dead at the scene. 

According to a statement from the USPS, none of the mail was damaged.

There isn't a timetable set on when the post office would reopen for retail services. 

The USPS said that Chaseburg customers can pick up mail, packages and Post Office Box mail at the Coon Valley Post Office. They are open Monday through Friday from 7:45 a.m. to noon and 12:30-2:15 p.m. 

