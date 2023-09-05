UPDATE: Chaseburg Post Office closed after building damaged

CHASEBURG, Wis. (WXOW) - A Chaseburg man is dead after suffering a major medical event and striking the post office.
The building is closed after the front of the building is damaged.
Caution tape and a large piece of particle board with the words Keep Out are visible on the front of the building at 303 Depot Street.
Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson said that the building was hit by a vehicle on Saturday, September 2 around 1:30 p.m. by a man who suffered a major medical event while behind the wheel.
Sheriff Torgerson said that Charles William Oldenburg, 67, of Chaseburg struck the building head-on.
Although life saving measures were performed, Oldenburg was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to a statement from the USPS, none of the mail was damaged.
There isn't a timetable set on when the post office would reopen for retail services.
The USPS said that Chaseburg customers can pick up mail, packages and Post Office Box mail at the Coon Valley Post Office. They are open Monday through Friday from 7:45 a.m. to noon and 12:30-2:15 p.m.