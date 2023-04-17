UPDATE: City of La Crosse cancels snow emergency declaration

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...
Wisconsin...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Grant, Crawford, Clayton
and Allamakee Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, Houston and La
Crosse Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Winona, Buffalo and
Trempealeau Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Pepin, Wabasha and
Goodhue Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and
Clayton Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 400 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 15.4 feet, Lock and Dam 7 becomes inoperative.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 3:15 AM CDT Monday the stage was 12.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 3:15 AM CDT Monday was 12.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 15.3 feet early
Sunday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.3 feet on 04/20/1952.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...Snow, Narrow Heavy Bands to Gradually Shift East...

.Snow continues to track southeast across western and central
Wisconsin this morning. Narrow banding continues to produce 1 to
2" per hour rates. Public reports from a few locations across
western and central Wisconsin have been in excess 18 inches.
Another 1 to 2 inches are possible over western and central
Wisconsin, with the snow tapering off and easing east toward
lunchtime.

Meanwhile, northwest winds will continue to gust from 20 to
40 mph this morning. There have been numerous reports of tree
damage from the combination of wet, heavy snow and the strong
winds...some of which has lead to localized power outages.

Roads are snow covered, slippery and hazardous. Consider delaying
or altering travel plans if conditions warrant it in your area.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two
inches where the heavy bands are still occurring. Winds gusting
as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, southwest and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

UPDATE: City of La Crosse cancels snow emergency declaration

  • Updated
  • 0
snow plow-city of la crosse

UPDATE: The city has cancelled the snow emergency effective immediately. 

Troy Schmutzer, Interim Superintendent of Streets, made the announcement around 9:30 a.m. Monday morning. 

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The City of La Crosse has declared a snow emergency. 

A winter storm is expected to bring 6-12 inches of snow to the region beginning Sunday afternoon into Monday. 

Winter Storm Warning affects region

In a brief message to city residents, the alert said, "The Street Department has issued a snow emergency effective for Sunday, April 16th , 2023 beginning at 6:00 PM.  The 48-hour clock will officially begin at 6:00 PM, Sunday, April 16th , 2023. The snow emergency will expire on Tuesday, April 18th , 2023 at 6:00 PM.  The termination of the snow emergency may be extended or canceled as needed. Please prepare for Alternate Side Parking."

This means that vehicle owners have between 6 p.m. and midnight to move their vehicles to the correct side of the street for the duration of the snow emergency. 

Enforcement happens after midnight and goes through Saturday.

What this means is that vehicles need to park on the odd-numbered side of the street on odd-numbered days, and on the even side on even-numbered days.

Failure to repark a vehicle may result in having it towed according to the city. 

The first ticket issued by the city on a vehicle that's violated the ordinance won't have any fine attached to it within a calendar year. Second and subsequent violations within a calendar year bring a $15 fine. If not paid within ten days, it goes up to $30. If not paid after 60 days, the fine doubles to $60. 

The city is offering a free text alerts system to notify people when there is a snow emergency. You can sign up by clicking here. 

Residents can also get information on the alerts by email. Sign up here. 

The city is also alerting residents of the snow emergency on the city's website, their social media page, and the social media pages of the La Crosse Street Department and City of La Crosse Police Department. 

Local media including WXOW will notify people when there is an alert from the city. 

Get the WXOW Weather App

Recommended for you