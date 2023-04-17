UPDATE: City of La Crosse cancels snow emergency declaration

Weather Alert

...Snow, Narrow Heavy Bands to Gradually Shift East... .Snow continues to track southeast across western and central Wisconsin this morning. Narrow banding continues to produce 1 to 2" per hour rates. Public reports from a few locations across western and central Wisconsin have been in excess 18 inches. Another 1 to 2 inches are possible over western and central Wisconsin, with the snow tapering off and easing east toward lunchtime. Meanwhile, northwest winds will continue to gust from 20 to 40 mph this morning. There have been numerous reports of tree damage from the combination of wet, heavy snow and the strong winds...some of which has lead to localized power outages. Roads are snow covered, slippery and hazardous. Consider delaying or altering travel plans if conditions warrant it in your area. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches where the heavy bands are still occurring. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, southwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Visit 511wi.gov for road conditions. &&