UPDATE: DOJ investigating death of New Lisbon area man; Suspect found injured

MAUSTON, Wis. (WXOW) - Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said one person is dead and another is at a medical facility with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound at a home in the Town of New Lisbon.
Kaul, Juneau County Sheriff Matt Oleson, and other law enforcement members appeared a news conference Friday afternoon to provide and update on the incident which began early Friday morning.
At approximately 6:30 a.m., the Juneau County Sheriff's Office got a call of an armed person inside a home in the Town of New Lisbon and that two gunshots had been fired.
The caller had left the home and contacted law enforcement from a nearby residence.
After more than three hours of failed negotiations with the person inside the home, Juneau County's Special Tactics and Response Team entered the home and found the 68-year-old man identified as the homeowner deceased.
A 56-year-old man was found in the basement of the home. He had an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Lifesaving treatment was started on the man who was then taken to a medical facility.
Attorney General Kaul said that the names of the people involved wouldn't be released until family were notified.
Authorities recovered a firearm at the scene.
The attorney general also said that based on the investigation so far, the incident appears to be a targeted act.
He elaborated that it appeared that the suspect had other targets. All were related in some way to the judicial system, Kaul said.
He said at this point, they aren't aware of any active threats to any of those individuals, who were notified of what was happening. Should the investigation turn up any evidence of any further threats, they'd notify the people involved.
As of late Friday afternoon, authorities remain on the scene continuing to gather evidence in the case.
The state's Department of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation. Once they've finished with their reports, their material goes to the Juneau County District Attorney's Office for any possible prosecution.
TOWN OF LISBON (WKOW) -- A law enforcement source confirms to Madison TV station 27 News there is an incident at former Juneau County Judge John Roemer’s home in the town of Lisbon.
The subdivision is currently closed to all traffic except for residents. Law enforcement is on scene.
27 News has contacted local law enforcement officials who have been unable to release any information at this time.
There is a news conference set for 4:30 p.m. in Mauston with Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul and Juneau County Sheriff Matt Oleson who are expected to provide more information on what occurred.
This is a developing story that will be updated as we learn more.