UPDATE: Escaped Crawford Co. inmate captured in La Crosse

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (WXOW) - (Updated) - We have more details on the La Crosse capture of a man who escaped custody on Tuesday in Prairie du Chien.
On Tuesday afternoon, Crawford Co. Sheriff Dale McCullick said that Paul Germundson, 26, was taken from the jail in Prairie du Chien to Crossing Rivers Health's emergency room for medical attention.
The statement said that Germundson escaped as he was leaving the hospital. He was able to find a vehicle in the parking lot with the keys in it and took off from the medical facility.
The vehicle's owner wasn't involved or helped Germundson escape according to the sheriff's office.
Deputies later found him at his residence in Lynxville. When they tried to arrest him, Germundson rammed an unmarked squad truck and got away.
The Vernon County Sheriff's Office said that Paul Germundson, 26, escaped custody and fled in a vehicle.
The vehicle was found crashed later in the day on Division Street near some cabins on the edge of Stoddard.
Authorities asked residents to lock their doors and remove keys from any vehicles as a precaution as the search continued but failed to find Germundson.
The sheriff's office Tuesday evening released a description of Germundson wearing orange jail clothing and followed a short time later of a booking photo from earlier in the day.
La Crosse Police said that just before 1 a.m., they got a call from an employee at the Motel 6 at 2150 Rose Street. The caller said they recognized Germundson as someone who was wanted by authorities.
La Crosse Police and Town of Campbell officers set up a perimeter around the hotel.
Officers found him about a block away walking away from the hotel according to police reports received by WXOW from an open records request.
When they spoke to Germundson, he gave a false name and date of birth. When the officers tried to take him into custody, he fought with the officers and tried to get the firearm of one of them during the struggle.
Searching him after they handcuffed him, officers found a cigarette pack that contained what was later found to be heroin.
Germundson told one of the arresting officers that he had contacted his girlfriend to pick him up in Stoddard and bring him to La Crosse. He threw away his jail clothing during this time. Along the way, he said they stopped to pick up the heroin.
Germundson was taken to the La Crosse County Jail and booked on charges of Possession of Narcotic Drugs, Resisting, and attempted Disarming of a Peace Officer along with the charges he's facing in Crawford and Vernon counties.
He appeared in La Crosse County Circuit Court for a bond hearing on Wednesday afternoon.
This story will be updated once the court appearance is concluded.