UPDATE: Fire engulfs gas station in Centerville

CENTERVILLE, Wis. (WXOW) - The owners of a Centerville gas station said they are thankful no one was hurt in a fire that destroyed the business.
The owners of Toad's Cove posted a message on its Facebook page after the Friday night fire.
The post also spoke that despite the loss of the business, "God is good! Our faith has just gotten stronger."
They also hope to get the business' car and dog washes open soon.
They thanked everyone for the well wishes they've received following the fire.
The business was a total loss. No word yet on the fire's cause.
TREMPEALEAU CO., Wis. (WXOW) - Multiple crews are working to contain a fire tearing through the Toad's Cove gas station in Centerville.
The Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation reported at 10:23 that all lanes of Hwy. 54 at the Hwy. 35 intersection were closed to allow firefighters to tackle the flames from both the ground and above.
Photos shared with us show the interior of the building exposed in parts as the fire poured from the roof and thick smoke billowed above the scene.
This is a breaking news story.