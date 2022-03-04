UPDATE: First group of the Freedom Convoy arrives in Monroe County

OAKDALE, Wis. (WXOW) - There were dozens of supporters all along the route as an influx of cars and semi trucks on I-94 passed through Western Wisconsin on Friday afternoon.
The drivers are part of the American Truckers Freedom Convoy, and are heading toward Washington D.C.
A similar group is making its way east along I-90.
According to a Facebook post by Monroe County Sheriff's Office, they've gotten reports that each convoy has about 75 vehicles at this point. The post said there haven't been any issues so far.
The I-94 group exited for Love's Truck Stop at Oakdale around 3:30 p.m. and were met by hundreds of local supporters. The I-90 group was scheduled to join them around 5:20-5:30 p.m.
Along the route, supporters gathered on overpasses to wave American flags or simply wave to the vehicles as they passed underneath. The sound of horns from semis and vehicles often answered in response.
The convoy began as protests in Canada in February where truck drivers were protesting COVID-19 mandates and restrictions. In the U.S., drivers say they are driving together in solidarity with that movement, and to amplify the message of those protestors.