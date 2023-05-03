 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...
Wisconsin...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Allamakee, Vernon,
Crawford and Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and
Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Allamakee, Clayton, Grant
and Crawford Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting La Crosse, Vernon and
Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Buffalo, Winona and
Trempealeau Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued late this afternoon or early
evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 13.5 feet, Water goes over the road in the 600 block
of Shore Acres Road. Many La Crosse River Marsh trails are under
water.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:15 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 13.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:15 AM CDT Wednesday was 13.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Sunday night.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

UPDATE: Highway 35 might reopen later this week depending on DOT inspection

  • Updated
James Hackett from Crawford County Emergency Management provides an update on the derailment and clean up efforts.

DE SOTO, Wis. (WXOW) - The head of the Crawford County Emergency Management Office said that Highway 35 would remain closed until the road is inspected by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT). 

James Hackett said at a news conference Wednesday afternoon that it looks like the road may reopen to traffic on Friday, but cautioned it could be longer depending on what WisDOT does.

Besides the closure of the highway, Hackett said that BNSF crews have finished their clean-up of a derailment that happened last Thursday on tracks parallel to Highway 35. They wrapped up their efforts around 6 a.m., he said. 

Highway 35 was closed shortly after the derailment as a safety precaution and to allow BNSF and other crews clean up the two engines and ten rail cars that derailed. The line reopened to train traffic on Saturday according to a BNSF spokesperson. 

A detour was put in place for drivers to get around the derailment site. 

Until the inspections are complete, a statement from emergency management Wednesday morning said drivers should use the detour routes until further notice. 

Crawford County said they'd advise the public when the road is reopened. 

Here is the detour route provided by authorities: East on WIS 56 to south on US 14 to south on WIS 27 to west on US 171 back to WIS 35. NB  - East on WIS 171 to north on WIS 27 to north on US 14 to west on WIS 56 back to WIS 35. 