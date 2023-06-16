UPDATE: Highway 35 open again after incident south of Genoa; More information coming later today

UPDATE: Highway 35 is open again to traffic.
The Vernon County Sheriff's Office cleared the scene by the former Dairyland Power plant around 1:36 a.m. Saturday morning
It had been closed since approximately 7:20 p.m. Friday evening for what the sheriff's office only described as an incident.
Shortly before the scene was cleared, a WXOW crew saw two vehicles towed from the scene. One appeared to be a damaged pickup truck and the other a Vernon County Sheriff's vehicle secured on a flatbed. The video shows the law enforcement vehicle on the flatbed.
A Facebook post from Sheriff Roy Torgerson called what happened a "critical incident" but did not provide details. He said in the post that more information would be released later Saturday morning.
The post said that there was no danger to the public.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available here on WXOW.com
---------------------------------------------------------------------
PREVIOUS STORY:
GENOA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Vernon County Sheriff's Office said that Highway 35 near Genoa is closed to what they said was an incident.
They haven't elaborated on what is taking place that warranted the road closure.
The road is closed from Highway 56 in Vernon County to Highway 171 in Crawford County according to the sheriff's office.
They did offer detours for drivers. Northbound traffic can go east on Highway 82, then north on US 14 and west on Highway 56 back to Highway 35. Southbound traffic can reverse this route.