UPDATE: Highway 35 open again after incident south of Genoa; More information coming later today

  • Updated
Road blocked in Stoddard.jpg

A Stoddard-Bergen fire truck blocks Highway 35 due to a critical incident near Genoa on Friday night. 

The Vernon County Sheriff said Highway 35 was blocked due to a "critical incident" Friday evening. Law enforcement was on the scene for more than six hours.

UPDATE: Highway 35 is open again to traffic. 

The Vernon County Sheriff's Office cleared the scene by the former Dairyland Power plant around 1:36 a.m. Saturday morning

Genoa incident 1-Vehicles.jpg

A sheriff's vehicle getting ready to be towed.

It had been closed since approximately 7:20 p.m. Friday evening for what the sheriff's office only described as an incident. 

Shortly before the scene was cleared, a WXOW crew saw two vehicles towed from the scene. One appeared to be a damaged pickup truck and the other a Vernon County Sheriff's vehicle secured on a flatbed. The video shows the law enforcement vehicle on the flatbed. 

Genoa incident 1-Vehicles 2.jpg

Early Saturday morning, two vehicles were seen towed from the scene of a "critical incident" that happened early Friday evening. 

A Facebook post from Sheriff Roy Torgerson called what happened a "critical incident" but did not provide details. He said in the post that more information would be released later Saturday morning. 

Genoa incident-Road blocked.jpg

Early Saturday morning, a fire truck and Vernon County Sheriff's squad car block Highway 35 due to a "critical incident" south of Genoa Friday evening. 

The post said that there was no danger to the public. 

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available here on WXOW.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------

PREVIOUS STORY:

Genoa Incident road block.jpg

A fire truck blocks Highway 35 as part of the incident near Genoa on Friday night. 

The road is closed from Highway 56 in Vernon County to Highway 171 in Crawford County according to the sheriff's office. 

They did offer detours for drivers. Northbound traffic can go east on Highway 82, then north on US 14 and west on Highway 56 back to Highway 35. Southbound traffic can reverse this route. 

