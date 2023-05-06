 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Iowa...
Wisconsin...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and
Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Clayton, Crawford,
Allamakee and Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting La Crosse, Vernon and
Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Minnesota...Wisconsin...

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Buffalo, Trempealeau and
Winona Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 930 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 12.3 feet, Water begins to inundate Nelson Park in
the Town of Campbell.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:15 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 12.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:15 AM CDT Saturday was 12.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Monday morning and continue falling to 10.6 feet
Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
12.4 feet on 05/25/2017.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

UPDATE: Highway 35 open to traffic

DE SOTO, Wis. (WXOW) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said that a portion of Highway 35 which was closed for more than a week is now reopened for traffic. 

A news release from WisDOT early Friday said that they'd made a special contract to make emergency repairs to the highway adjacent to where a train derailment occurred on April 27. 

The highway reopened Saturday morning around 9 a.m.  

The highway was shut down as a safety precaution following the derailment. The closure remained in place while heavy equipment crews came to the site to clean up the ten railcars and two engines that left the tracks. 

Crawford County Emergency Management said that BNSF completed their portion of the cleanup on Wednesday morning. 

WisDOT said that the repair work to the pavement, shoulders, and pavement markings is already underway. It is scheduled to last through the weekend and should be finished early next week. 

They urge drivers to slow down as they travel through the area and be alert for traffic flagging operations around the work zone.  

Highway 82, which runs between Wisconsin and Lansing, Iowa, reopened to traffic on Friday after WisDOT staff surveyed the highway and said it was safe. 

