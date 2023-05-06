UPDATE: Highway 35 open to traffic

DE SOTO, Wis. (WXOW) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said that a portion of Highway 35 which was closed for more than a week is now reopened for traffic.
A news release from WisDOT early Friday said that they'd made a special contract to make emergency repairs to the highway adjacent to where a train derailment occurred on April 27.
The highway reopened Saturday morning around 9 a.m.
The highway was shut down as a safety precaution following the derailment. The closure remained in place while heavy equipment crews came to the site to clean up the ten railcars and two engines that left the tracks.
Crawford County Emergency Management said that BNSF completed their portion of the cleanup on Wednesday morning.
WisDOT said that the repair work to the pavement, shoulders, and pavement markings is already underway. It is scheduled to last through the weekend and should be finished early next week.
They urge drivers to slow down as they travel through the area and be alert for traffic flagging operations around the work zone.
Highway 82, which runs between Wisconsin and Lansing, Iowa, reopened to traffic on Friday after WisDOT staff surveyed the highway and said it was safe.