UPDATE: Highway 35 open to traffic

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Iowa... Wisconsin...Minnesota... Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and Grant Counties. Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Clayton, Crawford, Allamakee and Grant Counties. Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting La Crosse, Vernon and Houston Counties. Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha Counties. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...Wisconsin... Mississippi River at Winona affecting Buffalo, Trempealeau and Winona Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued this evening at 930 PM CDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse. * WHEN...Until Monday evening. * IMPACTS...At 12.3 feet, Water begins to inundate Nelson Park in the Town of Campbell. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:15 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 12.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 AM CDT Saturday was 12.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Monday morning and continue falling to 10.6 feet Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.4 feet on 05/25/2017. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&