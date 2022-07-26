UPDATE: Houston County moves forward with disaster aid request

CALEDONIA, Minn. (WXOW) - UPDATE: The Houston County Board continued the process of requesting state assistance following storms that left damage across a large part of the county.
According to the Houston County Emergency Management Office, the Board of Commissioners approved a State of Emergency at its meeting Tuesday morning.
The move is the next step in the process of requesting state disaster aid.
The money from the state would cover repairs to local and county governments and utilities that suffered damage in Saturday's storms.
Funds would not cover private residences.
At this time, the Houston County Emergency Management Office is still receiving damage estimates.
