UPDATE: HWY 162 in Town of Bangor to remain open "until further notice"

UPDATE: The Wisconsin Highway 162 bridge in the Town of Bangor will remain open until further notice, according to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
Construction and detours were set to begin on June 19.
According to the release, an update to the construction timeline and the impacts to traffic is "forthcoming".
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BANGOR, Wis. - (WXOW) - An approved bridge rehab project just outside of Bangor is causing major concerns for residents. A meeting on Monday allowed some 40 town members the opportunity to voice their concerns with members of the Department of Transportation.
The project specifically would work on the bridge that goes over Dutch Creek along State Highway 162. Under the current plan, the construction would shut down the road from next week to an estimated completion date of mid-August. The detour route would add extensive travel times, the main concern being what it would mean for Bangor emergency responders.
"It would take 25 minutes one way versus 5 minutes coming straight out of town," said Fire Chief Bob Rueckheim. "I took that route yesterday with our biggest truck to find out the exact time."
Other concerns were the added commute time for anyone trying to work in nearby towns. One person pointing out that her teenage daughter works in neighboring Onalaska. Her route to work would put her on rural roads that would take her through some areas that don't even have phone service.
But in addition to airing their issues with the bridge plan, residents offered several solutions for the DOT members to consider. Those included working on the bridge one side at a time, allowing one lane to remain open. There was also the suggestion of putting the project on a one year pause that would allow a modified plan of possibly building a completely new bridge in a better suited spot.
"We have control over when the cotractor ultimately starts so from our perspective we want the best alternative," said Anne Wallace, La Crosse Project Manager. "To make sure we're starting out on the right foot and doing everything that's going to fit the community."