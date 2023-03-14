UPDATE: Independence Police: Teen found

UPDATE: Independence Police said that the missing teen they'd been looking for has been found and is safe.
No other details were provided by authorities regarding Emma Servais.
INDEPENDENCE, Wis. (WXOW) - Independence Police are trying to locate a 16-year-old girl last seen Monday evening.
They are looking for Emma G. Servais. A Missing Endangered Person Alert was sent out by the department and the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network regarding her whereabouts.
According to information in the alert, "She left her house in Independence at about 9:00 PM Monday, March 13, wearing only a white tank top, sweat pants, and neon tennis shoes and carrying a couple of blankets. Emma has a escalating mental health history, and she left home prior to other resources becoming available for her and at this time does not have her medications."
She left home with devices that require WI-FI. None of the devices have been turned on since she left home.
The alert said it isn't known if she has any associates she may have been in contact with. It said she had mentioned hitchhiking to Florida.
Emma is 5’9” and about 180-200 pounds. She had a close haircut that is now dyed red with black hearts, and she wears earrings and a septum nose ring.
If anyone has information relating to her disappearance, you're asked to please contact local law enforcement or the Trempealeau County Dispatch at 715-538-4351.