UPDATE: Juneau County issues statewide alert for missing woman

JUNEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WXOW) - The search for a woman last seen in Juneau County on the Fourth of July is expanding statewide.

The Juneau County Sheriff's Office and Wisconsin Crime Alert Network sent out an alert Wednesday afternoon regarding the disappearance of 43-year-old Leya M. Stewart of New Lisbon.

According to the sheriff's office, she was last seen on foot in the area of 43rd St. and 19th Avenue in Lemonweir Township on July 4 at approximately 2 p.m.

They said she left her cell phone and shoes at a residence.

The information released by the sheriff's office said that she might have been under the influence of a controlled substance when she was last seen.

Searches of the area-both ground and with drones-haven't found any sign of Stewart.

She is described as a white woman who is 5'2" tall, 143 lbs. with long brown hair and hazel eyes. She has her right ear pierced and tattoos on her right shoulder and right thigh. She also has a tattoo on her back of flowers and two names.

Anyone with information on Stewart's whereabouts should contact the sheriff's office at 608-847-5649 and ask for Detective Shaun Goyette.